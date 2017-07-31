IEI’s intelligent industrial 19” panel PCs with IP65 rating

ICP Electronics Australia has introduced a new range of panel PCs from IEI powered by Intel Celeron J1900 Quad-Core SoC for industrial applications.

IEI’s intelligent industrial panel PC PPC-F19B-BT features a 19-inch LCD screen and a robust ultra-slim aluminium front bezel equipped with a 5-wire resistive touch screen; offers multi I/O options including 2× Gigabit LAN ports, 2× USB3.0, 2× USB2.0, 2× RS-232, 1× RS-232/422/485 and an audio connector, and can support up to 8GB DDR3L SO-DIMM.

The full function IP65-rated LCD panel PC is resistant to dust and liquid ingress and can offer 1x full-size and 1x half-size PCIe Mini slots for expansion opportunities.

IEI’s PC PPC-F19B-BT multifunction panel PCs can be used in various applications across industrial, commercial, entertainment and hospitality segments.

For more information, please contact ICP Electronics Australia Pty Ltd on (02) 9457 6011 or visit www.icp-australia.com.au.