iEi’s Intel Ethernet controller I211 based network interface cards

ICP Electronics Australia introduces iEi’s PulM-1G4T-I211(BP) Intel Ethernet controller I211 based network interface cards with RoHS compliance.

The PulM-1G4T-I211 and PulM-1G4T-I211-BP are Intel Ethernet controller I211 based network interface cards featuring 4x RJ-45 connector ports, 1x Intel Ethernet connector I211-AT, and 4x PCIe 2.0 x2. The PulM-1G4T-I211-BP comes with a LAN bypass for fault tolerance.

Smart NIC is getting more and more important. Faster networking and data centres impose excessive networking load on the CPU cores, compute virtualisation, software-defined storage (SDS), and hyper-converged infrastructure (HCI) and other network applications, worsening this problem as they create more traffic.

The PulM-1G4T-I211(BP) can resolve all of this virtualisation and packet processing faster, more efficiently, and at lower cost than standard CPUs. It is ideal for users who want to, for instance, build up a network server with a virtual machine and provide storage function.