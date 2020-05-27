iEi’s IDS-310-AL ultra compact fanless digital signage systems

ICP Electronics Australia introduces a new range of ultra compact size fanless digital signage systems from iEi.

iEi’s IDS-310-AL is a fanless embedded system with Intel Celeron N3350E or J3455E SoC. The IDS-310-AL is preinstalled with 4GB of DDR3L SO-DIMM and can accommodate up to 8GB of DDR3L memory. Storage is supported by the full-size PCIe Mini card slot for mSATA module or the SATA 6Gb/s connector for SATA DOM.

Key features of the IDS-310-AL fanless embedded computers include three HDMI outputs supporting up to 3840 x 2160 resolutions; one RS-232/422/485; two GbE LAN ports; three USB 3.2 Gen 1 (5Gb/s) ports; audio (line-out and mic-in); and one M.2 A-Key 2230 slot for an optional Wi-Fi module.