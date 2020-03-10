iEi’s HTB-200-C236 6th/7th Generation Intel Xeon & Core medical box PCs

ICP Electronics Australia introduces iEi’s HTB-200-C236 6th/7th Generation Intel Xeon and Core medical box PCs.

The intelligent HTB-200-C236 medical computing system is a compact small edge device with great computing and graphic performance. The new medical box PC features 6th/7th Generation Intel Xeon and Core, dual SODIMM ECC and non-ECC unbuffered memory, supported up to 64GB, and PCIe (x16), PCIe (x4) slots to support nVidia GPU and Mustang acceleration cards, capture cards or other applications.

Accelerator cards are crucial to data scientists. The PCIe (x16) slot offers high compatibility for GPU cards such as nVidia P4, T4, Quadro series or IEI Mustang series, allowing the end user to choose the most appropriate accelerator cards based on their different needs.

The redundant PCIe (x4) slot is reserved for all-in-one video capture cards or any other expansion.

Key features of iEi’s HTB-200-C236 medical box PCs also include unique thermal design ensuring sustained 100% CPU and GPU loading; nVidia Tesla T4 passive heat sink design; blower-ventilation solution creating strong airflow while minimising noise made by fan systems; accessible hard drive for easier maintenance; and storage cover located at the bottom to fit 2.5-inch SSD or HDD.