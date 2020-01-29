iEi’s HTB-100 fanless quad core medical box PCs

ICP Electronics Australia presents iEi’s HTB-100 fanless quad core box PC, an intelligent medical computing system designed to meet demanding medical applications.

Featuring isolated COM ports and a rich I/O interface, iEi’s HTB-100 allows flexible expansion, thereby benefiting medical applications. The HTB-100 reserves a PCIe x16 slot for add-on card expansions, such as capture cards for medical imaging inspections during surgery.

The HTB-100 is equipped with a waterproof top cover to prevent any damage from cleaning or liquids, which may indirectly affect patients. The medical box PC can meet flat design and reduce maintenance effort. The cable cover protects the HTB-100 from dust and liquid ingress, and allows medical staff to easily manage all the cables from the I/O ports, making the cleaning process more convenient in medical environments.

The COM ports support 2.5kV isolation that meets medical standards (IEC 60601-1-2 V4.0). The isolated ports can increase safety on devices designed for medical environments and provide comprehensive protection against electrical surges for patients and medical staff.

The perfect grounding pin design can avoid current from the HTB-100 to vital devices, which connect to patients, avoiding current damage from other devices.

The HTB-100 is a fanless embedded system, with the heatsink situated on the bottom.

Key features of iEi’s HTB-100 fanless box PCs include medical grade design with high performance fanless embedded computing; 6th Gen Intel Core processor platform with Intel HM170 chipset and DDR4 memory; triple independent display with high resolution support; isolated COM ports for enhancing safety among devices; and optional PCIe x16 expansion slot supporting more flexible functions.