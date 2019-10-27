iEi’s GRAND-C422-20D AI training system with Intel Xeon W processor

I would like to enquire about ICP Electronics Australia

ICP Electronics Australia introduces iEi’s GRAND-C422-20D AI training system featuring Intel Xeon W family processor and powerful PCIe expandability.

The GRAND-C422-20D is an AI training system that can be expanded to add in AI computing accelerator cards for AI model training or inference.

Powered by an advanced 14nm Intel Xeon W processor with an integrated Intel C422 PCH, and up to 256GB DDR4 ECC RDIMM/LRDIMM RAM, the GRAND-C422-20D storage server delivers outstanding performance for data transmission and applications.

Storage spaces support up to twenty 2.5"/3.5" SATA 6Gb/s drives, allowing for SATA hard drives and SSDs. Businesses can create the most cost-effective storage by implementing suitable drives based on their needs.

The GRAND-C442 AI training system is dedicated for these tasks because it offers a wide range of slots for storage expansion, acceleration cards and video capture, and Thunderbolt or PoE add-on cards for unlimited data acquisition possibilities.

In order to develop a useful training model, existing and widely used deep learning training frameworks such as Caffe, Tensor-Flow or Apache MXNet are recommended. These facilitate the definition of the apt architecture and algorithms for a distinct AI application.

The GRAND-C442 also supports 6 x PCIe slots, up to 4 dual width GPU cards; a water cooling system on the CPU; two U.2 SSDs; one M.2 SSD M-Key slot (NVMe PCIe 3.0 x4); 10GbE network; and IPMI remote management.