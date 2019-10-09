iEi’s GPOE Series PCI Express Power over Ethernet card

ICP Electronics Australia introduces iEi’s GPOE Series (GPOE-2P and GPOE-4P) PCI Express Power over Ethernet card.

With PoE technology, users can easily connect various PoE PD supported IP cameras to the control system through the standard CAT-5/CAT-6 cable (up to 100 metres), enabling transfer of both electrical power and data at the same time.

In this application, users can lower the difficulty of routing to avoid the risk of power adapter failure, and easily build the system to act as PSE, allowing the entire production process to be monitored and controlled from A to Z.

The access control system can be easily developed by connecting PoE-capable devices such as door controllers, locking systems and RFID readers. Combining power supply and data transmission in a single cable can save both cost and time on system installation. It is also easy to integrate IP-based systems into the existing IP infrastructure.

The GPOE series can be easily added into the in-vehicle control system and connected to various devices such as surveillance cameras, bus payment terminals or in-bus digital signage systems. Both data and electrical power can run on standard CAT-5/CAT-6 cables, reducing the hassle of routing and avoiding the risk of power adapter failure.

Key features of iEi’s GPOE Series PCI Express PoE cards include PCI Express x1 compliant; 802.3at/af compliant (GPOE-4P), 802.3at compliant (GPOE-2P); 2/4-port 1000 Base(T); support for IEEE 802.3at for PoE with 30 watts per port (GPOE-2P); support for total 60 watts under full load (GPOE-4P); support for link aggregation/jumbo frames (9 Kbyte); 12V~24V DC input power; and RoHS compliance.