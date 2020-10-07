ICP Electronics Australia introduces iEi’s GPOE-6P PoE expansion module cards featuring 6 PoE ports with one slot capacity and measuring only 21.59mm in width.

The GPOE-6P supports a total of 180 Watts power budget with a maximum of 90 Watts per port and has an individual cooler heatsink with a cooling fan. iEi GPOE Management Software Tools is provided to control each PoE port.

The GPOE-6P also provides two LED lights and management software tools to clarify the function for each card and ports. The iEi GPOE Management Software Tools can control the power and monitor the speed and process of data transfer through LAN.

The GPOE-6P is compatible with x4, x8, and x16 PCIe slots and can be used in various applications including PoE IP camera, VoIP phone, wireless AP, security gate, access control, and PoE panel PCs.

Key features also include 6 x10/100/1000Base-T(X) PoE (P.S.E.) ports; PoE power sourced from 12~24VDC of ATX power; each LAN port supporting both PoE and non-PoE connections (auto detect & classification); SW/RDK (IEI GPOE Management Software Tools) supported; and IEEE 802.3at/bt PoE compliance.