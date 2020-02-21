iEi’s FLEX-BX200-Q370 2U AI modular PCs for deep learning inference computing

ICP Electronics Australia presents iEi’s FLEX-BX200-Q370 2U AI modular PC featuring 8th Generation LGA 1151 Intel Core i7/i5/i3 and Pentium processor.

An AI hardware-ready system, the FLEX-BX200 is ideal for deep learning inference computing to help users achieve faster and deeper insights into the application. IEI’s FLEX-BX200 supports graphics cards, Intel FPGA acceleration cards and Intel VPU acceleration cards, and provides additional computational power plus end-to-end solution to run tasks more efficiently.

With the NVIDIA TensorRT, QNAP QuAI, and Intel OpenVINO AI development toolkit, users can deploy solutions faster than before.

The FLEX Series offers four 2.5” HDD bays with a high-speed SATA 6Gb/s interface that can expand storage capabilities and enable fast data transfers. The on-board Intel Q370 chipset provides reliable and high-performance hardware RAID protection to back up the user’s media and critical information. RAID 0/1/5/10 is supported and managed from the BIOS menu to increase performance and/or provide automatic protection against data loss from drive failure.

The FLEX Series supports multiple PCIe slots including two PCIe 3.0 x 8 and two PCIe 3.0 x 4 slots, which are compatible with standard low-profile add-on cards to meet different edge inference computing applications.