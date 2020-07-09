ICP Electronics Australia introduces iEi’s FLEX AIoT developer kit inference system with AI and Intel distribution of OpenVINO toolkit.

The FLEX AIoT developer kit features rich I/O and two PCIe slots (x8) to support add-ons such as accelerator cards (Mustang-F100-A10 and Mustang-V100-MX8) or PoE cards (IPCIE-4POE) to enhance performance and function for various applications.

The kit provides both wall mounting and rack mounting options, allowing it to also fit into existing sites. It has three PCIe slots supporting Half-Height and Half-Length (HHHL) cards such as GPUs, FPGAs, and VPUs. End users could deploy AI into the existing NVR/VMS system without any need to replace existing hardware.

The FLEX Series designed for the machine vision market has three PCIe 3.0 expansion slots for installing motion controller cards, GP/GPU/FPGA/VPU cards and the PoE Ethernet card, which is developed by IEI and has four GbE Power-over-Ethernet (PoE) ports compliant with IEEE 802.3af for direct connection to CCTV cameras without needing separate power.

The FLEX AIoT developer kit is equipped with Mustang-V100-MX8 AI computing accelerator card for analysing multiple streams of video data and handling real-time tasks such as face detection, age, gender, emotion analysis and facial identification for unique counting to be applied in services such as precision marketing, VIP customer service, customer flow analysis, streamlining human resources, data collection and even in domestic care and aiding crime investigation and prevention.

By adopting AI accelerator modules, it can speed up to 20 times faster than Celeron CPU and accelerate computer vision and deep learning inference at the edge.

Key features also include 2U AI modular PC with 9th Generation LGA 1151; Intel Core/Xeon processor with Intel Q370/C246 chipset and DDR4 memory; four hot-swappable and accessible HDD drive bays; support for RAID 0/1/5/10; PCIe 3.0 by 4 slots and PCIe 3.0 by 8 slots; M.2 2280 PCIe 3.0 x4 NVMe SSD support; dual independent display with high resolution support; TPM data protection and reliable authentication; pre-validated Ubuntu 18.04 operating system; support for up to 4 x Mustang-V100-MX8 PCIe accelerator cards for enhancing AI/DL workloads; support for Wi-Fi 802.11 AC dual and Bluetooth V5.0 (pre-installed); and support for Cat16 1Gbps 4G LTE with 4x4 MIMO technology.