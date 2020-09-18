ICP Electronics Australia introduces iEi’s DRPC-230-ULT5 fanless DIN-Rail embedded systems featuring Whiskey Lake Core i5-8365UE processors. The new embedded system supports 2 x DDR4 2400Hz SO-DIMM up to 32 GB (pre-installed 8 GB) with one lockable HDMI port and one display port for dual display.

iEi’s DRPC-230-ULT5 features a 2.5” SATA HDD with up to 6 Gb/s data transfer rate. Four RS-232/422/485 serial ports and six USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports ensure simplified connectivity to a variety of external peripheral devices.

The DRPC-230-ULT5 is designed to achieve AI inference and PoE applications through its expansion feature. The system is compatible with IEI's accelerator cards (Mustang-V100-MX8, Mustang-V100-MX4) and PoE cards (GPOE-4P, GPOE-2P).

For PoE cards, the embedded system has reserved a 60W internal power. The DRPC-230-ULT5 can expand I/O through the second layer where its modularised flexibility could best fit user preferences.