ICP Electronics Australia introduces iEi’s AFL3-WXXA-AL light industrial interactive widescreen panel PC series.

The AFL3-W10A/W12A/W15A-AL Series is a quad-core Intel Celeron processor J3455 powered flat bezel panel PC with a rich variety of functions and peripherals. The flat bezel design is ideal for easy and simplified integration into various applications.

The Intel Celeron J3455 is a SoC (System-on-Chip) that ensures optimal memory, graphics, and peripheral I/O support. It is equipped with 4GB of DDR3L SO-DIMM memory ensuring smooth data throughputs with reduced bottlenecks and fast system access.

Two serial ports, two external USB 3.1 Gen 1 ports and two external USB 2.0 ports ensure simplified connectivity to a variety of external peripheral devices. Wi-Fi capabilities and two RJ-45 Ethernet connectors provide the system with smooth connection to an external LAN. One of the Ethernet connectors is capable of supporting a PoE port by installing an optional PoE module.

Key features of iEi’s AFL3-WXXA-AL light industrial interactive widescreen panel PCs include choice of 10.1”, 12.1” and 15.6” panel sizes, 9V ~ 30V wide range DC input with lockable DC jack; selectable AT/ATX power mode; built-in speakers; support for PoE PD IEEE803.2 af/at/bt; IP64 compliant front panel; and touch screen with anti-UV/ anti-glare coating.