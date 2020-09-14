iEi’s AFL3-W22C-ULT5 flat bezel touchscreen panel PCs

ICP Electronics Australia introduces iEi’s AFL3-W22C-ULT5 flat bezel panel PCs featuring Intel 8th Generation Whiskey Lake processors.

The AFL3-W22C-ULT5 is a Quad-Core Intel Core i5-8365UE powered flat bezel touchscreen panel PC with a rich variety of functions and peripherals. The flat bezel design is ideal for easy and simplified integration into various applications.

The Intel Core i5-8365UE is a System-on-Chip (SoC) that ensures optimal memory, graphics, and peripheral I/O support. The system comes with 4.0 GB of DDR4 SO-DIMM memory ensuring smooth data throughputs with reduced bottlenecks and fast system access.

Key features of the 21.5” light industrial interactive panel PCs include one RS-232/422/485 serial port, one RS-232 serial port, and four external USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports ensuring simplified connectivity to a variety of external peripheral devices; Wi-Fi capabilities and three RJ-45 Ethernet connectors providing the system with a smooth connection to an external LAN; two of the Ethernet connectors capable of supporting PoE with the optional PoE module installed; selectable AT/ATX power mode; built-in speakers; PoE PD IEEE 803.2 af/at/bt supported (optional); IP64 compliant front panel; touch screen with anti-UV/ anti-glare coating; and auto flow control over RS-485 supported.