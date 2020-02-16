ICP Electronics Australia presents the AFL3-W07A-AL, a dual-core Intel Celeron processor N3350 powered flat bezel panel PC from iEi with a rich variety of functions and peripherals. The new panel PC’s compact design is ideal for easy and simplified integration into kiosk and point-of-sales (POS) applications.

The Intel Celeron N3350 processor is a SoC (System-on-Chip) that ensures optimal memory, graphics, and peripheral I/O support. The system comes with 4.0 GB of DDR3L SO-DIMM ensuring smooth data throughputs with reduced bottlenecks and fast system access.

Two external USB 3.1 Gen 1 ports and two external USB 2.0 ports ensure simplified connectivity to a variety of external peripheral devices. Wi-Fi capabilities and two RJ-45 Ethernet connectors provide the system with smooth connection to an external LAN. In addition the PoE PD is supported by one of the Ethernet connectors.

Key features of iEi’s AFL3-W07A-AL light industrial interactive panel PCs include 12V DC input with lockable DC jack; selectable AT/ATX power mode; built-in speakers; compliance with IEEE802.3 standards; IP65 compliant front panel; and 7” touch screen with anti-UV/ anti-glare coating.