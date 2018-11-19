IEI Integration's TANK-871-Q170 high performance fanless embedded system

I would like to enquire about ICP Electronics Australia

ICP Electronics Australia announces a new high performance fanless embedded system from IEI Integration powered by Intel's 6th and 7th Generation Core CPUs.

The I/O-rich TANK-871-Q170 supports 4x USB 3.0 ports, 4x USB 2.0, 2x Gigabit Ethernet ports, 4x RS-232/422/485 COM ports, and one 8-bit digital I/O. For video-out, the TANK-871-Q170 comes equipped with one VGA port supporting resolutions up to 1920 x 1200, one HDMI 1.4 port supporting resolutions all the way up to 4096 x 2160, and one IDP port.

The TANK-871-Q170 also offers 2x 2.5" HHD or SSD bays, one full-size mini PCIe slot that can accommodate an mSATA SSD and one half-size mini PCIe slot that can accommodate a Wi-Fi card to support wireless network access.

The TANK-871-Q170 is built rugged to endure most environmental situations, with its wide temperature range allowing it to withstand -20°C to +45°C temperatures.

Key features also include 6th/7th Gen Intel Core processor platform with Intel Q170 chipset and DDR4 memory; triple independent display with high resolution support; rich high-speed I/O interfaces on one side for easy installation; and IEI iRIS-2400 solution.

For more information, please visit the ICP Electronics Australia website www.icp-australia.com.au or call (02) 9457 6011.