ICP Electronics Australia announces the release of iEi Integration's new TANK AIoT developer kit featuring 6th/7th Gen Intel Core/Xeon processor, Intel Q170/C236 chipset, and DDR4 memory.

Designed as a perfect solution for operational and information technologists, the TANK AIoT developer kit comes with an Intel Core for optimal performance, pre-installed OpenVINO toolkit, Intel Media SDK, and Ubuntu operating system for out-of-the-box ease of use, equipping the user with everything needed for rapid development and deployment.

Key features include support for a choice of Intel's Core i5-6500TE processor (2.3 GHz quad core, 35W thermal design power) or Core i7-6700TE processor (2.4 GHz, quad core, 35W thermal design power); capability to analyse multiple high-definition (HD) video streams and large amounts of sensor data; 1TB HDD, DDR4 memory; and wide selection of I/O interfaces including 4x USB 3.0, 4x USB 2.0, 4x RS-232 (2x RJ-45, 2x DB-9 with isolation), 2x RS-232/422/485 (DB-9), 8-bit digital input (4-bit input, 4-bit output), 1x VGA, and 1x HDMI plus DisplayPort.

In terms of expansion, the TANK supports 2x PCIe with 8 data lines, 1x half size PCIe Mini, and 1x full size PCIe Mini supporting mSATA.

The powerful TANK AIoT developer kit is designed to perform in the rigours of an industrial environment, and is capable of operating in a wide temperature range of -20°C to +60°C with air flow, allowing peace of mind during demanding applications such as factory automation, warehouse management, intelligent energy management, and machine vision.