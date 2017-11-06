iEi Integration's new TANK-610-BW fanless embedded system

iEi Integration's new TANK-610-BW rugged fanless embedded PC, available from ICP Electronics Australia , is powered by Intel's Celeron N3160 processor and supports up to 8GB of DDR3L RAM. Designed with a small form factor to fit into limited space applications, the TANK-610-BW measures only 18.4 x 20 x 5.8 cm while functioning as a full-featured industrial PC.

The rich I/O of the TANK-610-BW supports four USB 3.0 ports, two Gigabit Ethernet ports, six RS-232 COM ports and two RS-232/422/485 COM ports. For video-out, the TANK-610-BW comes equipped with one VGA port supporting resolutions up to 2560 x 1600 and one HDMI port supporting resolutions up to 3840 x 2160.

Key features of the TANK-610-BW fanless embedded PCs include a 2.5" HHD or SSD bay for storage plus one full size mini PCIe slot to accommodate an mSATA SSD; one half size mini PCIe slot to accommodate a Wi-Fi card for wireless network access; and rugged design with a wide operating temperature range of -40°C to +60°C to suit most environmental conditions.

For more information, please visit the ICP Electronics Australia website www.icp-australia.com.au or call (02) 9457 6011.