iEi Integration's new PUZZLE-A002 1U rackmount network appliance

By ICP Electronics Australia 27 June 2019
Supplier News
iEi Integration's new PUZZLE-A002 1U rackmount network appliance
ICP Electronics Australia introduces iEi Integration's new PUZZLE-A002 1U rackmount network appliance with AMD R-Series RX-421ND processor and 6x GbE RJ45 ports.

A next-generation network device, the PUZZLE-A002 is ideal for businesses of all sizes: the new rackmount network appliances combine low power consumption, hardware-accelerated encryption, and international standards of network security. Suitable for compute-intensive workloads and complex algorithm processing, the PUZZLE-A002 features an AMD R-Series processor and up to 32GB dual-channel DDR4 RAM, allowing lightning-fast multi-tasking with minimal energy consumption. Additionally, the network device supports a hardware-accelerated AES-NI engine for unmatched encryption capability to boost system performance while ensuring the safety of all sensitive data.

The PUZZLE-A002 also comes with 2x PCIe x4 slots for extra computing power to achieve tasks requiring higher bandwidth such as virtualisation, media workflows, and large quantities of data backup/restoration. It also features 6x 1GbE ports, 1x M.2 A Key slot, and 1x mini PCIe slot.

In terms of security capabilities, the PUZZLE-A002 rackmount network appliance supports TPM security chips – internationally standardised security controllers to protect the authenticity and integrity of systems. These chips feature secure cryptographic key storage, support for a variety of encryption algorithms, and robust protection for critical data built into your machine. The PUZZLE-A002 can be utilised in Unified Threat Management, or as an IDS, a wireless gateway for WAN optimisation, an NGFW (next-generation firewall), or an application delivery controller.

