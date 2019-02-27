iEi Integration's new Mustang-V100-MX8 computing accelerator card

ICP Electronics Australia presents iEi Integration's new Mustang-V100-MX8 PCIe slot VPU card with OpenVINO toolkit designed to handle artificial intelligence deep learning inference while still retaining power efficiency and a compact form factor.

The new Mustang-V100-MX8 computing accelerator card is half-height, half-length, and single-slot, resulting in a small-scale, condensed size perfect for space-conscious applications that require AI acceleration and machine vision.

As a VPU PCIe, the Mustang-V100-MX8 can run artificial intelligence programs faster, and is well-suited for low power consumption applications such as surveillance, retail, and transportation. Offering both power efficiency and high performance to dedicate to DNN topologies, it is perfect for AI edge computing devices to reduce total power usage and provide longer duty time for rechargeable edge computing equipment.

The Mustang-V100-MX8 computing accelerator card also supports Intel's OpenVINO toolkit for the optimisation of pre-trained deep-learning models such as Caffe, MXNET, and Tensorflow. Following optimisation, it can execute the inference engine across all kinds of Intel hardware. With its eight Intel Movidius Myriad X VPUs, the Mustang-V100-MX8 is capable of executing multiple topologies at once.