Search
Home > iEi Integration's new Mustang-V100-MX8 computing accelerator card
Related Supplier News
New PPC-F-Q370 Series AI-ready panel PCs
New PPC-F-Q370 Series AI-ready panel ...
ICP Electronics Australia introduces iEi Integration's new PPC-F-Q370 Series of artificial intelligence ready panel PCs.
ICP Electronics Australia introduces IEI Technology's TANK-820-H61 embedded system with Intel processor
ICP Electronics Australia introduces ...
ICP Electronics Australia announces the release of IEI Technology's embedded system with Intel H61 processor, the TANK-820-H61.

iEi Integration's new Mustang-V100-MX8 computing accelerator card

By ICP Electronics Australia 27 February 2019
Supplier News
article image Mustang-V100-MX8 computing accelerator card
logo
02 94576011

Contact supplier

Your Email * indicates mandatory fields.
image
Visit Website

ICP Electronics Australia presents iEi Integration's new Mustang-V100-MX8 PCIe slot VPU card with OpenVINO toolkit designed to handle artificial intelligence deep learning inference while still retaining power efficiency and a compact form factor.

The new Mustang-V100-MX8 computing accelerator card is half-height, half-length, and single-slot, resulting in a small-scale, condensed size perfect for space-conscious applications that require AI acceleration and machine vision.

As a VPU PCIe, the Mustang-V100-MX8 can run artificial intelligence programs faster, and is well-suited for low power consumption applications such as surveillance, retail, and transportation. Offering both power efficiency and high performance to dedicate to DNN topologies, it is perfect for AI edge computing devices to reduce total power usage and provide longer duty time for rechargeable edge computing equipment.

The Mustang-V100-MX8 computing accelerator card also supports Intel's OpenVINO toolkit for the optimisation of pre-trained deep-learning models such as Caffe, MXNET, and Tensorflow. Following optimisation, it can execute the inference engine across all kinds of Intel hardware. With its eight Intel Movidius Myriad X VPUs, the Mustang-V100-MX8 is capable of executing multiple topologies at once.

Visit Website

Newsletter sign-up

The latest products and news delivered to your inbox

Artificial Intelligence Surveillance Transportation