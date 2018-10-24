ICP Electronics Australia introduces iEi Integration's new KINO-DH110 Mini-ITX industrial single board computers supporting Intel’s 6th/7th Generation Core i7/i5/i3, Celeron and Pentium processors.

The latest in industrial motherboard technology from iEi Integration, the new KINO-DH110 takes full advantage of Intel's 6th and 7th Generation processors and current technologies such as M.2, with the industrial SBC using an M.2 B-Key for storage and other expansion options.

Supporting up to two displays via DisplayPort++ and HDMI connectors, with resolutions up to 3840 x 2160 @ 60Hz, the KINO-DH110 is perfect for applications required to drive larger displays while still having the ruggedness of an industrial motherboard.

Key features also include a large range of I/O ports comprising of 4x USB 3.0 ports, 4x USB 2.0 ports via internal header, 2x GbE ports and 1x RS-232 serial ports, and a further 2x RS-232 serial ports via internal serial header; operating temperature rated from -20°C to +60°C allowing use in applications such as digital signage or other industrial applications; and iEi One Key Recovery solution allowing rapid OS backup and recovery.

For more information, please visit the ICP Electronics Australia website www.icp-australia.com.au or call (02) 9457 6011.