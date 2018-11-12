ICP Electronics Australia introduces IEI Integration's new IOVU-207AR-RK39 RISC-based panel PCs, each designed with a different screen size (from 7” to 10”) and powered by an RK3399 chipset.

IEI Integration’s three new generation IOVU RK39 Series panel computers – the IOVU-207AR-RK39, IOVU-210AD-RK39, and IOVU-210AR-RK39 – integrate high capacity memory (16GB eMMC and 2GB LPDDR3), and support the easy-to-use Android OS for achieving optimised computing capability.

The IOVU-207AR-RK39 is a 7” panel PC, featuring one SOS key with a red indicator bar to call in an emergency, and two function keys with green indicator bars, which can be customised via AP programming. The IOVU-210AD and the IOVU-210AR are 10.1” panel PCs. The integrated PoE function allows both data and power to be transferred through one single LAN cable to simplify the construction and offer dual power input. The difference between the two models is that the IOVU-201AD has a bottom I/O port design, and the IOVU-210AR has rear I/O port design.

This IOVU series offers facial recognition technology for access control, and can be used for digital signage or as a POS system. Voice control is the best method for managing devices in building automation systems. Finally, the IOVU Series PCs contain a built-in powerful audio codec chip to support voice recognition.

For more information, please visit the ICP Electronics Australia website www.icp-australia.com.au or call (02) 9457 6011.