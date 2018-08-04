Search
iEi Integration's new INOX-F15C-ULT3 15" stainless steel fanless panel PCs

By ICP Electronics Australia 04 August 2018
ICP Electronics Australia introduces iEi Integration's INOX-F15C-ULT3, an all-new 15-inch stainless steel fanless panel PC, powered by Intel’s 6th generation Skylake ULT Series of processors.

The latest in panel PC technology from iEi, the INOX-F15C-ULT3 system is powered by Intel's 6th Generation Skylake i5 and Celeron ULT processors allowing the panel PC to be completely fanless.

Key features of the new INOX-F15C-ULT3 fanless panel PCs include full IP-69K stainless steel housing; 15" touch screen with choice of a resistive touch screen or flat glass PCAP touch screen with 6H hardness; stainless steel design and IP-69K rating making it perfect for deployment in food manufacturing or any industry with potential water ingress; support for up to 32GB DDR4 SODIMM RAM; M12 connectors as standard; and support for a wide array of I/O inputs including 2 x RS-232/422/485 connectors, 2 x GBE ports, 2x USB 2.0 ports and expansion options coming with a full-sized PCIe mini card slot, a half-size PCIe mini card slot and an M.2 B-Key.

The INOX-F15C-ULT3 supports many different storage options from the traditional 2.5" HDD or SSD to mSATA SSDs and finally the newer and faster M.2 B-Key standard, which is faster and much more compact than that of a traditional 2.5" drive.

For more information, please visit the ICP Electronics Australia website www.icp-australia.com.au or call (02) 9457 6011.

