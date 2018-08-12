iEi Integration's new IMBA-Q370 industrial ATX motherboards

I would like to enquire about ICP Electronics Australia

ICP Electronics Australia introduces the new IMBA-Q370 from iEi Integration, a new range of industrial ATX motherboards supporting Intel's 8th Generation Core i7/i5/i3, Celeron and Pentium processors.

Representing the latest in industrial motherboard technology from iEi Integration that takes full advantage of Intel's 8th Generation of processors, the new IMBA-Q370 supports up to a 6-core 12-thread CPU and current technologies such as the M.2. The IMBA-Q370 uses an M.2 A-Key for wireless LAN expansion and the M.2 M-Key for superfast storage options.

Key features of the new IMBA-Q370 industrial motherboards include support for up to three displays via connectors VGA, DisplayPort++ and HDMI with resolutions up to 4096 X 2304 @ 60Hz; and a large range of I/Os such as 2 x USB 3.1 Gen 2 ports, 2 x USB 3.1 Gen 1 ports, 2 x GbE ports and 1 x RS-232 serial port.

These features make the IMBA-Q370 perfect for applications required to drive larger displays with all the ruggedness of an industrial motherboard as well as applications such as gaming, digital signage or any other industrial applications.

For more information, please visit the ICP Electronics Australia website www.icp-australia.com.au or call (02) 9457 6011.