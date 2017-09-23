iEi Integration's new gKINO-DMF AMD powered industrial Mini ITX motherboard

ICP Electronics Australia introduces iEi Integration's new gKINO-DMF series of Mini ITX industrial motherboards featuring a small form factor to fit smaller enclosures such as gaming machines.

Powered by AMD's Merlin Falcon processors, the gKINO-DMF Mini ITX single board computers support up to 64GB of DDR4 2400 MHz SODIMM RAM. The gKINO-DMF is equipped with either a RX-421BD 2.1 GHz quad core processor or a RX-216GD 1.6 GHz quad core processor, both being low voltage processors from AMD.

Featuring an AMD Radeon HD 1000 on-board graphics card, the gKINO-DMF also supports a range of graphical options, with output to three displays of resolutions of up to 4096 x 2160 at 24Hz via the two HDMI ports and up to 3840 x 2160 at 60Hz via the display port ++ output. I/O options include four USB 3.0 ports, one USB 2.0 port, two Gigabit Ethernet ports and up to four COM ports.

gKINO-DMF Mini ITX single board computers are also expandable, supporting one PCIe X8 slot as well as one full-sized PCIe mini card slot. The gKINO-DMF also supports a wide array of storage options, including up to two SATA hard drives or solid state drives, one SD card slot and one M.2 key slot for super fast storage, perfect for machines that require fast boot and load times.

