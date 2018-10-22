iEi Integration's new FLEX-BX200 AI ready box and panel PC solution

ICP Electronics Australia introduces the new FLEX-BX200 AI ready box and panel PC solution by iEi Integration.

An AI hardware ready system ideal for deep learning inference computing to help you get faster and deeper insights into your customers and business, IEI’s FLEX-BX200 supports graphics cards, Intel FPGA acceleration cards and Intel VPU acceleration cards, and provides additional computational power plus end-to-end solutions to run your tasks more efficiently. With the Nvidia TensorRT, QNAP QuAI, and Intel OpenVINO AI development toolkit, it can help you deploy your solutions faster than ever.

The FLEX-BX200 also doubles as a modern ultra-fast modular panel PC, supporting several different monitor configurations from 15" all the way up to 23.8", while its modular design allows for systems to be quickly swapped out and changed when more computing power is needed.

Key features of the AI-ready FLEX-BX200 modular box PCs include 8th Generation LGA 1151 Intel Core i7/i5/i3 and Pentium processor; four 2.5” hot swappable HDD bays with high speed SATA 6 GB/s interface that can expand storage capabilities and enable fast data transfers; built-in high performance hardware for RAID protection to back-up your media and critical information; ability to configure RAID 0/1/5/10 from the BIOS menu to increase performance and/or provide automatic protection against data loss from drive failure; IEI Thunderbolt 3 card, the TB3-40GDP-R10 supporting dual Thunderbolt 3 ports for connecting displays and USB devices and providing more speed; 2x PCIe 3.0 by 4 and 2x PCIe 3.0 by 8 slots; dual M.2 2280 PCIe Gen 3.0 x 4 NVMe SSD support; QTS gateway support; and modular LCD panel kit design.

For more information, please visit the ICP Electronics Australia website www.icp-australia.com.au or call (02) 9457 6011.