iEi Integration's new DRPC-130-AL Can Bus fanless embedded system

ICP Electronics Australia introduces iEi Integration's new DRPC-130-AL, a CAN Bus fanless DIN-Rail embedded system, powered by the Intel Atom x5-E3930 processor.

The latest in small form factor embedded PCs from iEi Integration, the DRPC-130-AL system is powered by Intel's x5-E3930 1.8GHz Dual Core Atom CPU and supports up to 8GB of DDR3L RAM, making it a very powerful and versatile system for its size.

The DRPC-130-AL stands apart from other systems with its support for CAN Bus allowing communication between the unit and a vehicle; with its small form factor and CAN Bus support, the system is perfect for deployment in most vehicle applications.

The I/O-rich fanless embedded system supports four USB 3.0 ports, two Gigabit Ethernet ports, four RS-232/422/485 COM ports, eight bit digital input/output and CAN Bus port, and comes equipped with two HDMI ports, has room for storage featuring a 2.5" HHD or SSD bay, one full size mini PCIe slot that can accommodate an mSATA SSD and also incorporates one half-size mini PCIe slot that can support a Wi-Fi card for wireless network access.

