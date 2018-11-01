IEI Integration's new AFOKAR-08A panel PC series for vehicles

I would like to enquire about ICP Electronics Australia

ICP Electronics Australia introduces IEI Integration's new AFOKAR-08A-RK39 in-vehicle panel PC series featuring a powerful but low energy Rockchip processor.

The AFOKAR-08A-RK39 is IEI's latest in a range of in-vehicle panel PCs, with high brightness, sunlight readability, an 8" screen, and Android OS support. It adopts an Android 7.1 Linux and Android system with a powerful Rockchip RK3399 for transportation solutions in AI. The Rockchip processor is capable of switching between the dual-core Cortex-A53 and quad-core Cortex-A72 depending on performance and energy requirements.

Key features of the AFOKAR-08A-RK39 in-vehicle panel PCs include sunlight readable TFT LCD, helping optimise visibility in any critical environment; built-in GPS, OBD-II; and high range of communication options, supporting 4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth, NFC, and WLAN 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac.

The vehicle computers are able to easily integrate the vehicle with an ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance System) to offer fatigue driving detection via the front camera, FVSA (Front Vehicle Start Alarm), FCW (Front Collision Warning), and LDW (Lane Departure Warning) to enhance overall vehicle safety.

For more information, please visit the ICP Electronics Australia website www.icp-australia.com.au or call (02) 9457 6011.