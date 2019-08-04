iEi Integration's FLEX-BX200 AI ready box and panel PC solution

ICP Electronics Australia announces the release of the new FLEX-BX200 AI ready box and panel PC solution from iEi Integration.

An AI hardware ready system ideal for deep learning inference computing, the FLEX-BX200 helps the user get faster, deeper insights into their customers and business. Along with support for graphics cards, Intel FPGA acceleration cards and Intel VPU acceleration cards, the system provides greater computational power plus end-to-end solutions to run tasks more efficiently.

Additionally, users can use the Nvidia TensorRT, QNAP QuAI, and Intel OpenVINO AI development toolkit to help them deploy their solutions faster than ever.

Doubling as a modern ultra-fast modular panel PC, the system supports several different monitor configurations from 15" all the way up to 23.8" monitors. The modular design allows for systems to be quickly swapped out and changed if and when more computing power is needed.

Key features of the FLEX-BX200 series box PCs include four 2.5” HDD bays with high speed SATA 6 GB/s interface that can expand storage capabilities and enable fast data transfers; built-in high-performance hardware for RAID protection to back up media and critical information; and RAID 0/1/5/10 configurable from the BIOS menu to increase performance and/or provide automatic protection against data loss from drive failure.

The FLEX series panel PC solution can also support Thunderbolt 3 by way of the IEI Thunderbolt 3 card, the TB3-40GDP-R10, to support dual Thunderbolt 3 ports for connecting displays and USB devices as well as provide more speed.

The FLEX-BX200 is a 2U AI modular PC with 8th Generation LGA 1151 Intel Core i7/i5/i3 and Pentium processor. The system also features 2x PCIe 3.0 by 4 and 2x PCIe 3.0 by 8 slots; dual M.2 2280 PCIe Gen 3.0 x 4 NVMe SSD support; and QTS-Gateway support.