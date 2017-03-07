IEI Integration’s new LCD Kit-F Series industrial grade monitors

ICP Electronics Australia announces the release of IEI Integration’s new range of LCD Kit-F Series industrial grade monitors. Featuring a slimmer design at 42mm depth, the new LCD Kit-F Series is available in 12.1”, 15”, 17” and 19” open-framed display screen sizes.

Designed for systems manufacturers, integrators or value-added resellers seeking to provide all the performance, quality and reliability of an LCD display solution at a cost-effective price, the LCD Kit-F Series industrial grade monitors have a wide operating temperature of -20°C to +60°C, making them suitable for outdoor or semi-outdoor applications. Flexible mounting options allow the LCD Kits to be panel-mounted, rear-mounted or VESA mounted.

The LCD KIT-F Monitor Series can be shipped with the touchscreen bonded or separated; the air bonding method is suitable for both resistive and capacitive type touchscreens.

Installation is simplified with the LCD Kit-F Series allowing the open front panel to be combined with any front bezel design, also making these monitors suitable for various embedded markets.

Key features of the LCD Kit-F Series industrial grade monitors include both VGA and DVI-D ports provided to offer analogue and digital interface options; resistive and projective capacitive touchscreen technologies available; default 12V DC or optional 6~36V DC power input option; 12.1”~19” open frame architecture for embedded integration; and over 350cd/m² high brightness and 50,000hrs MTBF long lifetime panel.

For more information, contact ICP Electronics Australia on (02) 9457 6011 or www.icp-australia.com.au.