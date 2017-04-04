IEI Integration’s AFL3-W15C-ULT3 15” IP64 wide screen panel PC

ICP Electronics Australia has launched a new range of IP64 wide screen panel PCs from IEI Integration, powered by the Intel Skylake ULT platform.

IEI Integration’s new AFL3-W15C-ULT3 panel PCs feature a 15-inch wide screen monitor available with a 5-wire resistive touchscreen with a serial interface or a projected capacitive touchscreen with a USB interface. The AFL3-W15C-ULT3 is powered by the Intel 6th generation of iCore and Celeron processors, with the Celeron version using the Celeron E3955U processor, and the i5 version equipped with the i5-6300U processor.

Storage options in the AFL3-W15C-ULT3 panel PCs include 1x 2.5” SATA hard drive bay, 1x M.2 M PCIe and 1x mSATA slot. Both the M.2 and mSATA offer an extremely fast method of storage with a data transfer rate of up to 10GB per second, making them ideal for situations when quick performance is desired.

The AFL3-W15C-ULT3 also comes with the optional E-Windows technology, a new modular way of adding flexible functions for a variety of devices such as extra GbE LAN ports, COM ports and even 3G capabilities. The E-Windows technology enables easy replacement of modules, so they can be swapped out with different modules, allowing changes to be easily made to meet the needs of a variety of applications.

Key features of IEI’s AFL3-W15C-ULT3 panel PCs also include 9 V ~ 30 V wide range DC power input; selectable AT/ATX power mode; built-in speakers; IP64 compliant front panel; and IEI’s One Key Recovery solution.

For more information, please contact ICP Electronics Australia on (02) 9457 6011 or visit www.icp-australia.com.au.