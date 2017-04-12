ICP DAS’ XP 8331-CE6 and 8731-CE6 Series embedded compact PCs

ICP Electronics Australia announces the release of XP 8331-CE6 and 8731-CE6 Series embedded compact PCs from ICP DAS.

Representing the new generation of Windows CE 6.0 based PACs from ICP DAS, the new XP-8331-CE6 and XP-8731-CE6 PCs come equipped with an x86 CPU (1 GHz, dual-core), VGA connector for video output, 2x USB 2.0 port, 2x Ethernet ports and 4x serial ports, and 1/3/7 I/O slots for high performance parallel I/O modules and serial I/O modules.

The XP-8331-CE6 and XP-8731-CE6 embedded compact PCs come with expandable I/O ports – the XP-8331-CE6 has 3 of these ports, while the XP-8731-CE6 has 7 ports. These ports allow the expansion of the compact PCs’ capabilities to include motion control, frequency input, PWM output, memory and counter input among many more.

Running Windows CE 6.0 on XPAC delivers multiple benefits including hard real-time capability, small core size, fast boot speed, interrupt handling at a deeper level and achievable deterministic control. The XPAC is also capable of running PC-based control software such as Visual Basic .NET, Visual C#, etc.

The new XP 8331-CE6 and 8731-CE6 Series combine all the best features of traditional PLCs as well as Windows capable PCs.

Key features of XP 8331-CE6 and 8731-CE6 Series embedded compact PCs also include Windows Embedded Compact 6

x86 CPU, 1GHz, dual-core CPU; memory size - DDR3 SDRAM (2 GB), built-in Flash Disk (32 GB), EEPROM (16 KB), CF card (8 GB), non-volatile RAM (512KB); VGA port x 1, USB 2.0 port x 2, Series port (RS-232/RS-485) x 4; and dual Ethernet ports (10/100M/1G).

For more information, contact ICP Electronics Australia on (02) 9457 6011 or visit www.icp-australia.com.au.