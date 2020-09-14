ICP Electronics Australia introduces ICP DAS’ X511i 3-port isolated RS-485 expansion boards designed for use with I-7188XB, I-7188EX, and uPAC-7186EX Series controllers.

The X511i provides 3 isolated RS-485 serial ports that have 128-byte FIFO buffers and support communication speeds up to 115,200 bps.

In the harsh industrial environment, the onboard ESD protection devices can divert a potentially damaging charge away from sensitive circuitry and protect the X511i from permanent damage.

The serial communication modules are designed for use with intelligent devices such as barcode readers, sensors, instrumentation equipment, computers, and almost any device with an RS-485 port.

Key features of the X511i expansion boards include baud rates from 1,200 up to 115,200 bps; built-in self-tuner (auto-direction control); 2500 VDC isolation; and internal 128-byte hardware FIFO for each port.