ICP DAS’ WP-5231PM-3GWA-CE7 Windows Embedded Compact 7.0 based WinPAC

ICP Electronics Australia introduces ICP DAS' new WP-5231PM-3GWA-CE7 compact WinPAC PC running Windows Embedded Compact 7.0.

The WP-5231PM-3GWA-CE7 is a WINCE 7.0 based WinPAC PC that combines computing, I/O and operator interface into a single unit, providing the perfect solution for integrating HMI, data acquisition and control in an individual PAC. The WinPAC is equipped with a Cortex-A8 1GHz CPU and Gigabit Ethernet, USB port, RS-232 and RS-485 interface. An I/O expansion slot is available to extend the various I/O modules.

Key features of the WP-5231PM-3GWA-CE7 compact WinPAC PC include built-in Windows CE 7.0 OS; real-time, small size core, fast boot, deep interrupt handling and more stable control; support for PC compatible development software such as Visual Basic. NET, Visual C#, Visual C++ and other software; wide ambient temperature range of -25°C ~ +75°C; fanless design offering excellent reliability with no moving parts; and I/O expansion bus to support one optional expansion board, called XV-board, which can be used to implement various I/O functions such as DI, DO, A/D, D/A, and Timer/Counter.

There are several communication interfaces to expand the I/O and connect to external devices, including Ethernet, RS-232/485, GPS and GSM/GPRS.

The WP-5231PM-3GWA-CE7 compact WinPAC PC also features 256MB Flash and 512MB SDRAM; one 10/100M /1G Ethernet network; Dual Watchdog; 64-bit Hardware Serial Number; free eLogger HMI; ultra-rugged construction and reliable design; and 64KB FRAM.

For more information, please contact ICP Electronics Australia Pty Ltd on (02) 9457 6011 or visit www.icp-australia.com.au.