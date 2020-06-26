ICP DAS’ WISE-5231 Series intelligent IIoT edge controllers

ICP Electronics Australia introduces the WISE-5231 Series of intelligent IIoT edge controllers from ICP DAS.

WISE-5231 Series provides more support in I/O functions in addition to all the advantages from the WISE Series controllers. It supports XV-board, allowing connections to I-7000 I/O modules, Modbus RTU Slave modules and Modbus TCP Slave modules together. The wide range of selection options enables flexibility in I/O module integration to meet the requirements from various applications.

The WISE-5231 Series provides data logger function to record the I/O channel data by periodic cycles or an event trigger. It also allows the data files to be sent by FTP or email to the control centre. In addition to the CGI command sending function, the WISE-5231 Series now supports the CGI command receiving function that allows the network devices to trigger the operation of IF-THEN-ELSE logic rule via Ethernet.

The CGI command functions allow the WISE-5231 Series to interact with device flexibility in the network environment. This Series supports SNMP V2c protocol and makes the SNMP Trap operation work with the SNMP network management software. It also supports the MQTT protocol to connect with the MQTT broker for the message publishing and subscribing mechanism, and the connection with the IoT service provided by Microsoft Azure and IBM Bluemix.

Additionally, WISE-5231 Series provides the option to send messages to the instant messaging apps, LINE and Facebook Messenger.

Key features of WISE-5231 Series intelligent IIoT edge controllers also include web-based operations; timer and schedule operation; SSL email alarm message sending function; math formula editing function; password protection for access control; active I/O sending function; mobile network connection (WISE-523XM-3GWA and WISE-523XM-4GE/4GC); connection with IP camera; and SMS command receiving function and alarm notification function.