ICP DAS UA-2241M IIoT communication server with 2 Ethernet ports

ICP Electronics Australia introduces ICP DAS UA-2241M IIoT communication servers with two Ethernet ports.

A new member of IIoT (Industrial IoT) communication servers developed by ICP DAS, the UA-2241M features a built-in OPC UA server, and MQTT Broker and Client functions to meet the requirements of connecting with MES, ERP, and SCADA.

The UA series can access I/O modules and controllers in the field via a communication interface such as Ethernet, RS-232, and RS-485 or through protocols like Modbus TCP/RTU/ASCII, MQTT and EtherNet/IP.

These communication servers connect IT to OT and integrate all device information into the cloud, allowing managers to improve production performance and enhance their factory competitiveness for Industrial IoT.

Compared with UA-52xx series, UA-2241M has an additional Ethernet port as well as a USB 2.0 (Host) communication interface. In addition, both RS-485 ports on UA-2241M come with isolation protection for assurance.

Key features also include ability to directly save I/O data into remote database and local side log file; support for logic control IFTTT and notification of social media apps such as LINE, Facebook, Twitter, Weibo etc.; Ethernet and serial communications supported (MQTT, EtherNet/IP, Modbus TCP/RTU/ASCII); function wizard web UI provided for step-by-step setup; and cloud platform connections such as Microsoft Azure, Amazon AWS, IBM Bluemix etc., supported.