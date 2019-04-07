ICP DAS' tZT-P4C4 ZigBee isolated digital I/O modules

ICP Electronics Australia introduces ICP DAS' new tZT-P4C4 wireless isolated digital I/O modules.

The tZT-P4C4 provides four channels for digital input and four channels for digital output, each of which features photocoupler isolation. It supports sink-type output with protection against short-circuiting, and source-type input. All input channels can be used as 16-bit counters. Further, there are options for configuring power-on and safe digital output values, with 4kV ESD protection and 3750 VDC intra-module isolation also provided.

Combining low cost and the low power consumption of ZigBee modules, ICP DAS' tZT series products have the capability for wireless communication up to 300 metres (LOS) standard transmission distance. Coupled with tZT's dynamic mesh network, users can easily catch DIO data in difficult-to-wire environments.

Key features of ICP DAS' new tZT-P4C4 digital I/O modules include ISM 2.4 GHz operating frequency; fully compliant with 2.4G IEEE 802.15.4/ZigBee 2007 Pro specifications; wireless transmission range up to 300m; adjustable RF transmission output power; GUI configuration software (Windows version); support for AES-128 encryption for wireless communication (passive); support for ZigBee repeater function; all digital input channels can be used as 16-bit counters; sink-type digital output channels with overload protection; surge and ESD protection; configurable power-on value and safe value settings; DIN-rail mountable; and support for RF channel 16-segment setting.