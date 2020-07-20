ICP DAS’ thermocouple input modules with high-speed response time

ICP Electronics Australia introduces ICP DAS’ SG-3011(H)-G isolated thermocouple input modules with high-speed response time.

The SG-3011 and SG-3011H modules are thermocouple input signal conditioners that use a microprocessor-controlled high-resolution 24-bit integrated A/D converter to acquire the thermocouple signal and the cold junction compensation input.

Temperature measurement is performed using the thermocouple linearisation and cold junction compensation function. The range of thermocouple types supported by the SG-3011 and SG-3011H modules include J, K, T, E, R, S, B, N, C, L, M and L2 (DIN43710).

The response time for the SG-3011 module is 100 ms, whereas the response time for the SG-3011H is switch selectable and can be set to either 0.5 ms or 100 ms. The power supply that drives the input and output circuitry in the module is internally isolated, enabling the SG-3011 and SG-3011H to offer true channel-to-channel isolation.

The SG-3011 and SG-3011H modules are easily mounted on a standard DIN rail, and can operate in harsh environments with a wide operating temperature range of -25°C to +75°C.