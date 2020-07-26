ICP Electronics Australia introduces ICP DAS’ tGW-715 tiny Modbus/TCP to RTU/ASCII gateways featuring true IEEE 802.3af-compliant PoE functionality.

The tGW-700 is a Modbus TCP to RTU/ASCII gateway that enables a Modbus/TCP host to communicate with serial Modbus RTU/ASCII devices through an Ethernet network, eliminating the cable length limitation of legacy serial communication devices.

The module can be used to create a pair-connection application (as well as serial-bridge or serial-tunnel application) and can route data over TCP/IP between two serial Modbus RTU/ASCII devices. This is useful when connecting mainframe computers, servers, or other serial devices that use Modbus RTU/ASCII protocols and do not have Ethernet capability.

The tGW-715 features a powerful 32-bit MCU for efficient handling of network traffic, and also has a built-in web server that provides an intuitive web management interface for users to modify the configuration of the module, including the DHCP/static IP, the gateway/mask settings and the serial port settings.

This module offers true IEEE 802.3af-compliant (classification, Class 1) Power over Ethernet (PoE) functionality using a standard category 5 Ethernet cable to receive power from a PoE switch such as the NS-205PSE. If there is no PoE switch onsite, the module will also accept power input from a DC adapter.

The tGW-715 is designed for ultra-low power consumption, reducing hidden costs from increasing fuel and electricity prices, especially when several modules are installed. Reducing the amount of electricity consumed by choosing energy-efficient equipment can also have a positive impact on the environment.

Key features include support for Modbus TCP/UDP master and slave and Modbus RTU/ASCII master and slave; maximum TCP connections (masters) per serial port – 32; read-cache ensuring faster Modbus TCP/UDP response; UDP responder for device discovery (UDP search) supported; static IP or DHCP network configuration; easy firmware update via the Ethernet (BOOTP, TFTP); tiny web server for configuration (HTTP); 10/100 Base-TX Ethernet, RJ-45 x 1 (auto-negotiating, auto MDI/MDIX, LED indicators); redundant power inputs - PoE (IEEE 802.3af, Class 1) and DC jack; automatic RS-485 direction control allowed; 3000 VDC isolation and ±4 kV ESD protection for i versions; male DB-9 or terminal block connector for easy wiring; and tiny form-factor.