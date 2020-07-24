ICP DAS’ tDS-732i serial-to-Ethernet device servers with PoE

ICP Electronics Australia introduces ICP DAS’ tDS-732i tiny device servers featuring PoE and 3 isolated RS-232 ports.

The tDS-732i is a serial-to-Ethernet device server designed to add Ethernet and internet connectivity to any RS-232 device, and eliminate the cable length limitation of legacy serial communication. It can be easily used for remote controlling serial devices through the Ethernet network.

By using the VxComm driver/utility, the built-in COM port of the tDS-732i can be virtualised to a standard PC COM port in Windows. Most serial devices do not have network ports; tDS-732i allows those devices to connect to the network, enabling users to transparently access or monitor serial devices over the Internet/Ethernet without software modification.

This tiny device server also adds 3000 VDC isolation and ±4 kV ESD protection component that diverts the potentially damaging charge away from sensitive circuits to protect the modules and equipment from sudden and momentary electric current.

The tDS-732i offers true IEEE 802.3af-compliant (classification, Class 1) Power over Ethernet (PoE) functionality using a standard category 5 Ethernet cable to receive power from a PoE switch such as the NS-205PSE. Besides, the tDS-700 series also accepts power input from a DC adapter.

Key features include 10/100 Base-TX Ethernet, RJ-45 port; auto-negotiating, auto MDI/MDI-X, LED indicator; 32-bit MCU to efficiently handle network traffic; virtual COM driver for 32/64-bit Microsoft Windows XP/2003/2008/7/8/10; tiny form-factor and low power consumption; watchdog timer suitable for use in harsh environments; redundant power inputs - PoE and DC jack; support for TCP, UDP, HTTP, DHCP, BOOTP and TFTP protocol; support for UDP responder for device discovery; easy firmware updates via the Ethernet; and tiny built-in web server for configuration.