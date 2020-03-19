ICP DAS’ PMD Series industrial IoT power meter concentrators

ICP Electronics Australia presents the PMD Series industrial IoT power meter concentrators equipped with the TFT LCD (with touch panel) and designed for panel mount installation. The device provides an easy way for viewing the power data and setting the system parameters at the local side.
The PMD Series is also equipped with a built-in web server that allows direct connections via browsers to the system for viewing power data and setting the system parameters. This series supports the Modbus TCP/RTU, SNMP, FTP and MQTT protocols for seamless integration with the backend SCADA/ MES/ IT/ IoT/ network management systems.
In addition to ICP DAS M-7000 I/O modules, the PMD Series could connect to standard Modbus TCP/RTU Slave modules. By working with the I/O modules, and functions such as IF-THEN-ELSE logic rule execution and alarm notification functions including LINE/ Messenger/ Email, the PMD offers more thought-out power demand management and alarm notification functions, is able to perform load shedding of the devices if required, and enables real-time monitoring and control of power consumption of the devices.
When using PMD Series to build a power management and monitoring system, no programming is required during the whole process of system development; it takes a few clicks on the web page to complete all settings; it is easy for the user to quickly view the power data of the devices and furthermore process the data for statistics and analysis. The PMD Series is an easy-to-use and easy-to-build total solution for power management and monitoring that makes for more efficient energy usage.
Key features:
- No extra software tool required, using browsers to perform system operations
- 7” and 10.4" TFT LCD (with touch panel) and PoE supported
- Provide remote connection using browsers to login for operations
- Support at most "24 ICP DAS Modbus power meter modules + 8 Modbus I/O modules" (Max. total of 16 TCP type modules)
- COM1 and COM2 interface can connect to max. 16 Modbus RTU modules (include power meter and I/O module) individually
- LAN interface can connect to max. 16 Modbus TCP modules (include power meter and I/O module)
- Support at most 4 ICP DAS PM-4324 Series power meters
- Display real-time or historical power data by browser or local display
- Provide power data statistics report by browser
- Provide MicroSD card to store power data information
- Data file auto send-back & recovery when disconnected network is resumed
- Built-in IF-THEN-ELSE logic engine for power demand management
- Provide alarm message notification function via LINE, Messenger or Email
- Adjust device operations by its power status via Modbus I/O modules
- Provide schedule function for operations of I/O modules (devices)
- Support Modbus TCP/RTU, SNMP and MQTT protocols
- Support connection with IoT cloud platform (Microsoft Azure and IBM Bluemix); and ICP DAS IoTstar cloud software