ICP DAS’ PMD Series industrial IoT power meter concentrators

ICP Electronics Australia presents the PMD Series industrial IoT power meter concentrators equipped with the TFT LCD (with touch panel) and designed for panel mount installation. The device provides an easy way for viewing the power data and setting the system parameters at the local side.

The PMD Series is also equipped with a built-in web server that allows direct connections via browsers to the system for viewing power data and setting the system parameters. This series supports the Modbus TCP/RTU, SNMP, FTP and MQTT protocols for seamless integration with the backend SCADA/ MES/ IT/ IoT/ network management systems.

In addition to ICP DAS M-7000 I/O modules, the PMD Series could connect to standard Modbus TCP/RTU Slave modules. By working with the I/O modules, and functions such as IF-THEN-ELSE logic rule execution and alarm notification functions including LINE/ Messenger/ Email, the PMD offers more thought-out power demand management and alarm notification functions, is able to perform load shedding of the devices if required, and enables real-time monitoring and control of power consumption of the devices.

When using PMD Series to build a power management and monitoring system, no programming is required during the whole process of system development; it takes a few clicks on the web page to complete all settings; it is easy for the user to quickly view the power data of the devices and furthermore process the data for statistics and analysis. The PMD Series is an easy-to-use and easy-to-build total solution for power management and monitoring that makes for more efficient energy usage.

Key features: