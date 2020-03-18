ICP DAS’ PMC-5231M-4GE/C 4G industrial IoT power meter concentrator

The PMC-5231M-4GE/C by ICP DAS is the new generation of power meter concentrators available from ICP Electronics Australia for meeting energy saving and carbon reduction objectives in the Industry 4.0 age.

The PMC-5231M-4GE/C provides flexible integration with ICP DAS’ power meters via RS-485 or Ethernet interface, and features various functions such as measuring power consumption of the devices, energy usage analysis, power demand management and alarm notification. After retrieving the power data from the power meter, it will save it in data log files, and automatically send back the files to the backend management centre for data analysis and statistics. The PMC-5231M-4GE/C also features a built-in microSD card.

The new power meter concentrator offers a user-friendly and intuitive website interface that allows users to implement the energy monitoring and management system in just a few clicks without any programming.

The PMC-5231M-4GE/C also supports the Modbus TCP/RTU, SNMP, FTP and MQTT protocols for seamless integration with the backend SCADA/ MES/ IT/ IoT/ network management systems. This allows the administrator to monitor the status of power consumption of each device and perform statistics and analysis of the power information, thus improving the overall efficiency in electricity consumption to save costs on utility bills. These features make the PMC-5231M-4GE/C a perfect concentrator of power meters in energy monitoring and management applications of Industry 4.0.

Key features: