ICP DAS’ PMC-5231 industrial IoT power meter concentrators

The PMC-5231 is a new generation of power meter concentrators from ICP DAS

ICP Electronics Australia presents the PMC-5231, a new generation of power meter concentrators from ICP DAS designed to meet the trend of energy savings and carbon reduction in the Industry 4.0 age.

The PMC-5231 industrial IoT power meter concentrator provides flexible integration with ICP DAS power meters via RS-485 or Ethernet interface, and features various functions such as measuring the power consumption of devices; energy usage analysis; power demand management; and alarm notification.

The PMC-5231 features a built-in Micro SD card. After retrieving the power data from the power meter, it will save the power data in a data log file, and automatically send back the data log files to the back-end management centre for data analysis and statistics.

This ICP DAS power meter concentrator offers a user-friendly and intuitive website interface that allows users to implement the energy monitoring and management system in just a few clicks with no programming required.

In addition to ICP DAS XV-Board and M-7000 I/O modules, the PMC-5231 can also connect to standard Modbus TCP/RTU Slave modules. By working with the I/O modules, and functions such as IF-THEN-ELSE logic rule execution and alarm notification functions including LINE/Email, the PMC-5231 offers more thought-out power demand management and alarm notification functions, and is able to perform load shedding of the devices if required. It also enables real-time monitoring and control of the power consumption of the devices.

Additionally, PMC-5231 also supports the Modbus TCP/RTU, SNMP, FTP and MQTT protocols for seamless integration with the back-end SCADA/ MES/ IT/ IoT/ network management systems. This allows the administrator to monitor the status of power consumption of each device and perform statistics and analysis of the power information, thus improving the overall efficiency in electricity consumption to save costs on utility bills.

These features make PMC-5231 a perfect concentrator of power meters in the energy monitoring and management applications of the Industry 4.0 age.