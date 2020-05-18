ICP DAS’ PMC-2241M IIoT power meter concentrators

ICP Electronics Australia presents ICP DAS’ PMC-2241M, a new generation of power meter concentrators designed to meet energy saving and carbon reduction goals in the Industry 4.0 age.

The PMC-2241M provides flexible integration with ICP DAS power meters via RS-485 or Ethernet interface, and features various functions such as measuring the power consumption of the devices, energy usage analysis, power demand management and alarm notification functions. The PMC-2241M features a built-in Micro SD card. After retrieving the power data from the power meter, it will save the power data in data log files, and automatically send back the files to the back-end management centre for data analysis and statistics.

Key features of the PMC-2241M industrial IoT power meter concentrators include a user-friendly and intuitive web site interface that allows users to implement the Energy Monitoring and Management System in just a few clicks without programming; and ability to connect to ICP DAS XV-Board and M-7000 I/O modules as well as standard Modbus TCP/RTU slave modules.

By working with the I/O modules, and functions such as IF-THEN-ELSE logic rule execution and alarm notification functions including LINE/Email, PMC-2241M offers more thought-out power demand management and alarm notification functions, performs load shedding of the devices if required, and enables real-time monitoring and control of the power consumption of the devices.

The new IIoT power meter concentrator also supports the Modbus TCP/RTU, SNMP, FTP and MQTT protocols for seamless integration with the back-end SCADA/ MES/ IT/ IoT/ network management systems. This allows the administrator to monitor the status of power consumption of each device and perform statistics and analysis of the power information, thus improving the overall efficiency in electricity consumption to save costs on utility bills. These features make PMC-2241M a perfect concentrator of power meters in the energy monitoring and management application of Industry 4.0 age.