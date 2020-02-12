ICP Electronics Australia introduces ICP DAS’ PM-4324A-100P multi-circuit smart power meters.

The new PM-4324 series multi-circuit power meter monitors up to 8 three-phase circuits or 24 single-phase circuits, or any combination of single or three-phase circuits.

The PM-4324 series can measure up to 24 currents via external Current Transformers (CTs). This flexibility makes the PM-4324 series perfect for multi-tenant facilities such as residential projects, office buildings and shopping malls.

This compact instrument is designed to easily fit into existing panel boards or be flush mounted nearby, thus eliminating the need for expensive retrofit projects or for allocating extra space for the device.

The PM-4324A is the same model as the PM-4324, except for the AC measurement. PM-4324A has two separate main circuit inputs that can be used in the different power system.

Key features of the PM-4324 series include 8 three-phase circuits or 24 single-phase circuits; true RMS power measurements; energy analysis for 3P4W, 3P3W, 1P3W, 1P2W; 2 independent main circuit inputs for PM-4324A series; current measurements up to 400 A with different CT ratio; voltage measurements up to 500 V; easy install with split core CT; W accuracy better than 0.5% (PF=1); supporting RS-485, Ethernet or CAN Bus Interface; supporting 2 power relay outputs (Form A); and Total Harmonic Distortion (THD).