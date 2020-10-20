ICP Electronics Australia introduces ICP DAS’ PM-3133-RCT2000P Series smart power meters designed to give the user access to real-time electric usage for three-phase power measurement.

With its high accuracy (<2%, PF=1; input current >50A), this energy meter series can be used for both low voltage primary side and medium/high voltage secondary side, enabling the user to obtain reliable and accurate energy consumption readings from the monitored equipment in real-time under operation.

Compact and cost-effective, the new power meter monitors equipment with a Rogowski Coil CT, a ‘rope-style’ current transformer, which allows simple installation for large window sizes (55 ~ 185mm) and mechanical flexibility for tight spaces. It operates over a wide range of input voltages 10 ~ 500 VAC, allowing universal compatibility.

With two built-in power relay outputs, it can be linked with sirens or lighting for alarm messages. It also supports Modbus RTU, Modbus TCP, or CANopen protocols for easy integration.

Key features of ICP DAS’ PM-3133-RCT2000P Series smart power meters also include bi-directional energy; true RMS power measurements; energy analysis for 3P4W, 3P3W, 1P3W, 1P2W; current measurements up to 500 ~ 4000 A; voltage measurements up to 500 V; Total Harmonic Distortion (THD); RS-485 or Ethernet (PoE) communication; and IEC 61010-1 and EN 61010-1 certification.