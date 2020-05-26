ICP DAS’ PM-2133D series 3-phase smart power meters with LED display

ICP Electronics Australia presents ICP DAS’ PM-2133D series smart power meters with LED display, designed to give users access to real-time electric usage for three-phase power measurement.

Offering high accuracy (<0.5%, PF=1), the PM-2133D series can be applied to both low voltage primary side and/or medium/high voltage secondary side, and enables users to obtain reliable and accurate energy consumption readings from the monitored equipment in real-time under operation.

These compact size and cost-effective power meters are equipped with the revolutionary wired clip-on CT (various types, support input current up to 400 A) for easy installation. It operates over a wide input voltage range of 10 ~ 500 VAC, allowing worldwide compatibility.

ICP DAS’ PM-2133D series 3-phase smart power meters also come with an 8-digit LED display.

Key features of the PM-2133D series smart power meters include: True RMS power measurements; energy analysis for 3P4W, 3P3W, 1P3W, 1P2W; current measurements up to 60 A with different CT ratio; support for Modbus RTU protocol; Total Harmonic Distortion (THD); and bi-directional energy.