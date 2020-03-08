ICP DAS’ NSM-210C combo port industrial Ethernet switches

ICP Electronics Australia introduces ICP DAS’ NSM-210C 8+2G combo port gigabit unmanaged industrial Ethernet switches.

The NSM-210C is an 8-port 10/100 base copper and 2 gigabit fibre optic/ copper combo port Ethernet switch, supporting auto negotiation, auto MDI/MDI-X, high-speed (100 Mbps) and high-distance transmissions.

In addition, the NSM-210C supports dual power and provides a wide +12 VDC ~ +48 VDC power range to fit all the common power standards found in industrial automation, without external power converters. The operating temperature of this industrial Ethernet switch is -25°C to +75°C, designed for use in rugged environments.

The NSM-210C 8+2G combo port gigabit unmanaged industrial Ethernet switch has a small form factor, measuring only 51mm x 154mm x 118mm, and is available with an optional DIN-rail or wall mounting kit.

Key features also include up to 2 gigabit uplinks for high bandwidth data aggregation SFP socket for easy and flexible fibre expansion; and power loss alarm.