ICP Electronics Australia introduces ICP DAS’ NSM-206PSE 6-port 10/100 Mbps PoE (PSE) Ethernet switches featuring 4 PoE/PoE+ PSE capable ports.

The NSM-206PSE is a 6-port unmanaged Ethernet switch supporting Power-over-Ethernet on ports 1 to 4. The switch is classified as power source equipment (PSE), and when used in this way, the NSM-206PSE switch enables the centralisation of the power supply, providing up to 30 watts. The power input is 12 ~ 57 VDC with a wide range of redundant power inputs. An automatic MDI/MDI-X crossover is integrated for plug-and-play.

ICP DAS’ NSM-206PSE can be used to power IEEE 802.3af/at standard devices (PD). The unmanaged Ethernet switch supports operating temperatures from -40°C up to +75°C. Optional DIN-rail and wall mounting installation kits are available to allow for a secure fitting.