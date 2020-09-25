ICP DAS’ NSM-206PFC Ethernet switch with 2 fibre ports

NSM-206PFC can be used to power IEEE 802.3af/at standard devices (PD).

ICP Electronics Australia introduces ICP DAS’ NSM-206PFC 4-port 10/100 Mbps PoE (PSE) Ethernet switches with multi-mode and SC connector fibre supports.

The NSM-206PFC is a 6-port unmanaged Ethernet switch supporting Power-over-Ethernet on ports 1 to 4. The switch is classified as power source equipment (PSE), and when used in this way, the NSM-206PFC switch enables centralisation of the power supply, providing up to 30 watts.

NSM-206PFC can be used to power IEEE 802.3af/at standard devices (PD). Broadcast Storm Protection is implemented to avoid severe network congestion.

This Ethernet switch can withstand operating temperatures of -40°C up to +75°C, allowing for steady performance in various temperatures. DIN-rail mounting and wall mounting are optional with its compatible design.

Key features include 4 PoE/PoE+ PSE capable ports, fully compliant to IEEE 802.3af/at; up to 30 watts per PoE port at 24~57 VDC power input; full duplex IEEE 802.3x and half duplex backpressure flow control; power input 12~57 VDC wide range redundant power inputs; and automatic MDI/MDI-X crossover for plug-and-play.