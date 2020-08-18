ICP DAS’ NS-216 unmanaged 16-port industrial Ethernet switches

ICP Electronics Australia introduces ICP DAS’ NS-216 unmanaged 16-port industrial 10/100 Base-TX Ethernet switches.

The NS-216 has 16 Ethernet ports that support 10/100 Base-TX, with a 10/100M auto-negotiation feature and auto MDI/MDI-X function. It can connect 16 workstations and automatically switches the transmission speed (10 Mbps or 100 Mbps) for corresponding connections.

All Ethernet ports have memory buffers that support the store-and-forward mechanism, which provides the assurance that the data is transmitted properly. The NS-216 supports advanced network standards to optimise network performance, reduce maintenance costs, and secure network safety.

The flow control mechanism is also negotiated. There are link/ data rate LEDs for each port to aid troubleshooting.

Key features also include operating temperatures from -25°C ~ +75°C; full duplex IEEE 802.3x and half duplex back pressure flow control; 12~48 VDC wide range redundant power inputs; automatic MDI/MDI-X crossover for plug-and-play; and DIN-rail mounting and wall mounting options.